Explore the world's largest NIO house in Hefei
20:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-22 0
What's so special about this flagship showroom in Hefei? Have you ever experienced the battery swapping technology? This video will give you something "NIO".
20:32 UTC+8, 2024-09-22 0
Today, Weiran will take you into a whole "NIO" world in the world's largest NIO house. What's so special about this flagship showroom in Hefei? Have you ever experienced the battery swapping technology? This video will give you something "NIO".
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
Special Reports