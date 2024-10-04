China urges EU to get back to right track of resolving trade disputes through consultations: commerce ministry
China has urged the EU to truly show concrete actions to implement its political will and get back to the right track of resolving trade frictions through consultations.
20:25 UTC+8, 2024-10-04 0
China has urged the European Commission to truly show concrete actions to implement its political will and get back to the right track of resolving trade frictions through consultations, said a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.
