Tesla Shanghai factory hits milestone output of 3 mln cars

Xinhua
  18:47 UTC+8, 2024-10-11       0
The 3 millionth vehicle produced by Tesla Gigafactory Shanghai rolled off the assembly line on Friday, reaching a new milestone, the company said.
Tesla's Shanghai plant, the carmaker's first gigafactory outside the United States, began construction in January 2019, and turned out the first vehicle in December of that year.

The Shanghai factory produced its first 1 million cars in over 30 months, while it took about 13 months for the output to climb from 2 million to 3 million, according to the company.

