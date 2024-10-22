Mercedes-Benz CEO urges EU to delay tariffs on Chinese EVs

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has reiterated its opposition to the European Union's planned tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), urging a delay in implementing these highly controversial measures to avoid harming interests of both sides.

"We need more free trade, not additional barriers," Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius told German media outlet Bild on Monday. He emphasized that the proposed tariffs would fail to enhance the EU's global competitiveness, which is crucial for the bloc's successful transformation and long-term economic growth.

As the deadline for the planned tariffs approaches, Kaellenius called on the EU to seek a balanced solution that benefits both parties. He stressed that negotiations would require time, and urged the EU to extend discussions to avoid escalating the dispute.

The German automotive industry and federal government share Mercedes-Benz's concerns. Both have voiced clear opposition to the protectionist tariffs, warning that such measures could trigger a tariff spiral or even a trade war, ultimately threatening the EU's own economic interests.