﻿
Biz / Auto

Mercedes-Benz CEO urges EU to delay tariffs on Chinese EVs

Xinhua
  08:27 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has reiterated its opposition to the European Union's planned tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs).
Xinhua
  08:27 UTC+8, 2024-10-22       0
Mercedes-Benz CEO urges EU to delay tariffs on Chinese EVs
Reuters

Ola Kaellenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz, speaks at the opening ceremony of the Mercedes Benz battery recycling factory in Kuppenheim, Germany, on October 21, 2024.

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz has reiterated its opposition to the European Union's planned tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs), urging a delay in implementing these highly controversial measures to avoid harming interests of both sides.

"We need more free trade, not additional barriers," Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius told German media outlet Bild on Monday. He emphasized that the proposed tariffs would fail to enhance the EU's global competitiveness, which is crucial for the bloc's successful transformation and long-term economic growth.

As the deadline for the planned tariffs approaches, Kaellenius called on the EU to seek a balanced solution that benefits both parties. He stressed that negotiations would require time, and urged the EU to extend discussions to avoid escalating the dispute.

The German automotive industry and federal government share Mercedes-Benz's concerns. Both have voiced clear opposition to the protectionist tariffs, warning that such measures could trigger a tariff spiral or even a trade war, ultimately threatening the EU's own economic interests.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Mercedes-Benz
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     