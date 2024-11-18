Chinese carmaker BYD celebrates milestone with 10 millionth NEV rolling off line
Chinese carmaker BYD saw its 10 millionth new energy vehicle (NEV) roll off the production line at its Shenshan plant in south China's Guangdong Province on Monday.
This milestone reflects the positive momentum and resilience of China's NEV sector amid global efforts toward green transition.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
