China's new energy passenger car wholesale surges to 1.46 mln in November

  21:32 UTC+8, 2024-12-03       0
China's new energy passenger vehicle market continued to see robust growth in November, with wholesale figures reaching 1.46 million units.
China's new energy passenger vehicle market continued to see robust growth in November, with wholesale figures reaching 1.46 million units, industry association data showed on Tuesday.

The figure marks a 51 percent year-on-year increase and a 6 percent jump from the previous month, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

Chinese automakers BYD and Geely led the wholesales of new energy passenger vehicles last month, with 504,003 units and 122,453 units, respectively, the association estimated.

Tesla China's wholesale volume reached 78,856 units in November, which ranked fifth.

The association said last month that passenger car sales would continue to heat up in November, driven by China's "Double 11" shopping festival and the 22nd Guangzhou International Automobile Exhibition.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
