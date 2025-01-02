Tesla reports lower 2024 auto deliveries, missing forecast

Tesla reported a dip in full-year auto sales Thursday, missing a company forecast in a sign of rising electric vehicle competition in China and other major markets.

Elon Musk's EV company reported 495,570 fourth-quarter deliveries, taking the full-year total to just under 1.8 million vehicles, about 1.1 percent less than the 2023 sales. Tesla said in October it expected a "slight growth" in vehicle deliveries for the year.