Shanghai ports report record-high vehicle exports in 2024

Two major automobile export ports in the Chinese metropolis of Shanghai saw record-high exports of over 1.66 million vehicles in 2024, up 26.6 percent year on year.
Vehicles park at a port in Shanghai, waiting to be exported overseas, in June 2024.

Two major automobile export ports in the Chinese metropolis of Shanghai saw record-high exports of over 1.66 million vehicles in 2024, up 26.6 percent year on year, the local customs bureau said on Wednesday.

The Shanghai Haitong International Automotive Terminal is an important port for the overseas business of domestic car manufacturers, and it has had an annual export volume exceeding 1 million vehicles for three consecutive years, according to Shanghai Customs.

The Shanghai Nangang port is another important auto import and export hub.

The two Shanghai ports epitomized China's booming vehicle exports in 2024. The country's auto exports increased 23 percent year on year to a record high of 6.41 million vehicles last year, according to the General Administration of Customs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
