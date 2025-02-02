Chinese automaker Chery launches new hybrid car in Israel

Chinese carmaker Chery began selling a new plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) in Israel on Sunday, its official Israeli dealership Freesbe announced in a statement.

The model, the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro PHEV, is a hybrid version of the gasoline-powered 7-seat Tiggo 8 Pro crossover, which Chery has been offering in Israel since its market debut in November 2022.

The hybrid version is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine, two electric engines, and an 18-kWh battery, offering an electric range of up to 90 km.

Chery also offers the gasoline-powered crossover models Tiggo 7 Pro and FX (Omoda 5), and the plug-in hybrid mid-size sedan Arrizo 8 in Israel.

According to data from the Israel Vehicle Importers Association, Chery ranked seventh in Israel's sales chart in 2024, selling 12,945 units.

Chery's FX EV was the second-best-selling electric model in Israel last year, following the Chinese BYD Atto 3.