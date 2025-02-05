Biz / Auto

Price war intensifies as Tesla, Xpeng and Nio announce deep cuts

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:18 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
Chinese brands offering incentives after sales increases in January while Tesla, which is seeing disappointing results in several European markets, also gave big discounts.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:18 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0

The price war in the domestic car market intensified on the first day after the Spring Festival holiday, with both American auto giant Tesla and Chinese new-energy vehicle company Xpeng announcing significant incentives to boost sales.

Tesla China is offering an 8,000 yuan (US$1,095) insurance subsidy on its Model 3 series until February 28.

Prices will start at 227,500 yuan with zero interest rate for five years of purchase and charging rights.

This is the first time that Tesla's insurance subsidy has covered all Model 3 models, including the high-performance edition, with a rare discount package of both insurance subsidy and a 5-year zero interest rate policy.

Xpeng also announced a 5-year zero-interest policy, with a maximum discount of 57,000 yuan, effective until February 28.

The policy covers the Xpeng X9, with other models such as the Xpeng G6, Xpeng G9, and Xpeng P7i enjoying a zero down payment and a 3-year interest-free policy, with discounts of up to 28,000 yuan.

Nio also announced the implementation of a 5-year zero-interest limited-time purchase policy from February 1, with a maximum down payment of 20 percent and no handling fee.

Latest sales figures show that Xpeng delivered 30,350 new cars in January, a year-on-year increase of 268 percent, to return to the top of the sales of domestic NEV brands.

Nio delivered 13,863 new cars in January, up 37.9 percent year on year, of which 7,951 new vehicles were Nios and 5,912 its Onvo brand.

Tesla sales in several European markets plummeted this year, with sales in France dropping 63 percent year on year, according to data from the French trade association La Plateforme Automobile.

Similar declines could be spotted in Sweden and Norway.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     