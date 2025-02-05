Toyota to build Lexus EV plant in Shanghai

Toyota is changing gears to tackle the sales decline in the Chinese market by setting up a new electric vehicle company in Shanghai.

Toyota China officially announced on Wednesday that Toyota Motor Corp and the Shanghai government have reached an agreement on establishing a pure EV and battery R&D and production company in suburban Jinshan District for Lexus, a premium brand under the Japanese automaker.

The new company will develop Lexus-branded pure electric models that meet the expectations of Chinese customers and is scheduled to go into production in 2027, according to Toyota officials.