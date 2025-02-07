Biz / Auto

Ford China president to take over US auto giant's international business unit

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0
Ford Motor Company announced that Vice President Wu Shengbo, also president and CEO of Ford China, will additionally be in charge of Ford's International Marketing Group business.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  20:40 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0

President and CEO of Ford China assumed a new responsibility.

Ford Motor Company has announced that Vice President Wu Shengbo, also president and chief executive officer of Ford China, will additionally be in charge of Ford's International Marketing Group (IMG) business.

Jeff Marentic, head of Ford's IMG, will report to Wu.

Ford China president to take over US auto giant's international business unit
Ti Gong

Wu Shengbo, vice president of Ford Motor Company, and president and CEO of Ford China, is now also responsible for Ford's International Marketing Group (IMG) business.

Having joined Ford China as general manager and chief operation officer in October 2022, Wu became president and CEO in March 2023. He launched Ford China's business strategy, including the development of localized new-energy models to accelerate the electrification of the American automaker by cooperating with the Chinese industrial chain.

Ford China turned a profit in the third quarter of 2023 following the strategy launch, then achieved six consecutive quarters of profitability, which yielded its first full-year profit in seven years in 2024.

Jim Farley, president and CEO of Ford Motor Company, said: "To achieve greater success in international markets, including ASEAN, South Africa, Australia, and the Middle East, it is important to capitalize on Ford China's fast-growing export business to further enhance the competitiveness of the Ford brand in international markets."

New-energy products jointly developed by Ford China and Chinese industry chain partners are also expected to be unveiled soon, according to Ford officials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Ford
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     