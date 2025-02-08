Biz / Auto

China's second-hand vehicle transactions up 6.52 pct in 2024

China's second-hand vehicle market recorded steady growth in 2024, with annual transactions climbing 6.52 percent year on year to over 19.61 million units, according to data released by the China Automobile Dealers Association on Saturday.

The total transaction value for the year reached approximately 1.29 trillion yuan (about 180 billion U.S. dollars), the association said.

In December alone, the sector saw robust performance, with sales exceeding 1.9 million units, up 14.4 percent from the same period in 2023 and marking a 6.42 percent increase from November. December transaction revenue stood at about 119.96 billion yuan.

