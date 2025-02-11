Biz / Auto

China's passenger car sector logs steady growth in January

Xinhua
  18:38 UTC+8, 2025-02-11       0
China's passenger car production logged steady growth in January, with new energy vehicles posting strong performance during the period.
China's passenger car production logged steady growth in January, with new energy vehicles posting strong performance during the period, data from an industry association showed Tuesday.

In January, China's passenger car output totaled about 2.11 million units, up 3.6 percent year on year. The country exported 380,000 units of passenger automobiles, representing a year-on-year increase of 3 percent, according to the China Passenger Car Association.

During the period, the production and sales of new energy passenger vehicle grew by 25.8 percent and 10.5 percent, respectively, from a year earlier to reach 940,000 units and 744,000 units, respectively.

Exports of new energy passenger vehicles accounted for 35.9 percent of the country's total auto exports last month, an increase of 7.5 percentage points compared to the same period last year, according to the data.

Chinese automobile manufacturers have rapidly built up their global competitiveness in recent years. In December 2024, China's auto sales accounted for 41 percent of the world's total, a historic high.

China's passenger car market is expected to maintain steady growth in February, with NEVs as a key driver, the CPCA said. It noted that technological progress and consumption upgrade are key factors promoting market development.

The association predicted that domestic auto sales will grow 2 percent to 23.4 million units for 2025, while passenger NEV sales are expected to surge 20 percent to about 13.3 million units this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
