China's auto exports up 23% in 2024

China's automobile exports maintained growth momentum in 2024, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

China shipped a total of 6.41 million vehicles overseas last year, surging by 23 percent year on year, according to the CPCA.

In December 2024, the auto exports soared by 25 percent year on year to hit 570,000 units, the association said.

Russia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates were the leading countries as China's vehicle export destinations, while the top five countries driving China's vehicle export growth were Russia, the UAE, Brazil, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.