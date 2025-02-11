Biz / Auto

China's auto exports up 23% in 2024

Xinhua
  18:39 UTC+8, 2025-02-11       0
China's automobile exports maintained growth momentum in 2024, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:39 UTC+8, 2025-02-11       0

China's automobile exports maintained growth momentum in 2024, data from the China Passenger Car Association showed on Tuesday.

China shipped a total of 6.41 million vehicles overseas last year, surging by 23 percent year on year, according to the CPCA.

In December 2024, the auto exports soared by 25 percent year on year to hit 570,000 units, the association said.

Russia, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates were the leading countries as China's vehicle export destinations, while the top five countries driving China's vehicle export growth were Russia, the UAE, Brazil, Belgium and Saudi Arabia.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     