﻿
Biz / Auto

Honda, Nissan end merger talks, promise to continue cooperation

Xinhua
  16:55 UTC+8, 2025-02-13       0
Honda and Nissan announced on Thursday that they have ended discussions on a potential merger, halting their attempt to form one of the world's largest automotive groups.
Xinhua
  16:55 UTC+8, 2025-02-13       0

Honda Motor Co and Nissan Motor Co on Thursday announced the decision to terminate discussions on a potential merger, bringing an end to the restructuring attempt that could have created one of the world's largest automotive group.

Both companies held board meetings on Thursday, where they agreed to withdraw the basic agreement signed in December 2024 and officially end merger discussions.

In the rapidly changing market environment in the age of electrification, prioritizing decision-making speed and the execution of management measures would make it more appropriate to forgo the merger at this time, Nissan said in a statement on its website.

Moving forward, the companies will continue to collaborate within the framework of the strategic partnership memorandum, the two companies said in separate statements.

Honda will hold an online press conference at 4:50pm local time regarding details of the decision.

The two companies initially focused on forming a holding company that would oversee both brands, but negotiations stalled over the shareholding structure as tensions escalated when Honda proposed making Nissan its subsidiary, an idea Nissan strongly opposed.

According to local media, Honda has been pushing Nissan to accelerate its restructuring efforts. In November 2024, Nissan announced plans to cut 9,000 jobs worldwide and reduce its global production capacity by 20 percent after reporting a more than 90 percent drop in net profit for the April-September period.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Nissan
Honda
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     