Auto rivals NIO, GWM agree to share charging networks for EVs

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  18:58 UTC+8, 2025-02-14       0
Under the agreement signed on Friday, NIO's charging network will be open to users of Haval, Wey, Ora, and Tank, four sub-brands of Great Wall Motor, China's largest SUV maker.
NIO Power and GWM (Great Wall Motor) have reached a new agreement on sharing charging networks.

Under the agreement signed on Friday, the charging network of NIO, an electric vehicle giant, will be open to users of Haval, Wey, Ora and Tank – four sub-brands of GWM, China's largest SUV maker. Through apps of both GWM and NIO, users can find the location, price, and status of charging piles in real time nationwide.

Last April, NIO Power and SAIC-GM, the joint venture of General Motors and SAIC Motor, also reached an agreement on sharing charging networks, as SAIC-GM will be completely connected with NIO charging stations, covering highways, business districts, office areas, neighborhoods, scenic spots, hotels, and other densely populated areas.

Official statistics show that NIO Power has built 3,133 power exchange stations and 25,467 charging piles in China, establishing nine high-speed power exchange networks.

Currently, its services cover more than 700 cities and nearly 900 county-level administrative districts across the country.

By the end of December 2024, the total number of electric vehicle charging facilities in China had reached 12.818 million units, up 49.1 percent year on year.

Among them, 3.579 million units were public charging facilities and the remaining 9.239 million units private.

From January to December 2024, EV charging facilities in China increased 4.2 million units, with an average monthly growth of 352,000 units, official data showed.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Haval
NIO
SAIC Motor
