Smart move: BYD to bring intelligent driving system to mass market

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) leader BYD launched its "Intelligent Driving for All" strategy recently, aiming to equip all of its car models with the self-developed high-level intelligent driving system.

The Shenzhen-headquartered auto giant held a conference on February 10, officially releasing its self-developed intelligent driver assistance system: DiPilot.

BYD's DiPilot system contains three sets of technical solutions that will be deployed on different models of cars: DiPilot 600 for Yangwang Auto, BYD's premium brand; DiPilot 300 for BYD and Denza, a joint venture between BYD and German automaker Mercedes-Benz; and DiPilot 100 for BYD.

Among them, DiPilot 100 will be widely used in the first 21 BYD models, covering the price range from 70,000 yuan (US$9,562) to 200,000 yuan, including the lowest priced Seagull model.

Wang Chuanfu, chairman and president of BYD Group, believes that BYD has made a ground-breaking move by breaking the stereotype of high-level intelligent driving being a privilege of luxury cars, since models equipped with such systems can easily cost more than 200,000 yuan currently.

"Good technology should be available to everyone," Wang insisted.