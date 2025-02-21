Biz / Auto

BMW to begin mass producing 6th-generation EV batteries in China in 2026

Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0
BMW announced Friday it will begin mass production of its sixth-generation EV batteries with large cylindrical cells in China by 2026.
Xinhua
  20:39 UTC+8, 2025-02-21       0

German carmaker BMW on Friday said that it expects to begin mass producing its sixth-generation electric vehicle batteries, which use large cylindrical battery cells, in China in 2026.

BMW is currently working with Chinese suppliers, including CATL and EVE Energy, to advance the mass production of the new batteries.

At the end of 2024, BMW launched the pilot production of the new-generation batteries at its manufacturing base in Shenyang, the capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. The batteries will be used in a new car model for the first time this year.

They use a new 800V technology that can extend a vehicle's driving range by 300 kilometers with a 10-minute charge. Improvements also include a 20 percent greater energy density, a 30 percent faster charging speed, and a 30 percent increase in driving range, with certain models achieving even higher figures.

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd., BMW's China joint venture in Shenyang, is the first joint-venture automaker in China to establish an EV battery center and a closed-loop recycling system for EV batteries.

Since 2017, BMW's cumulative investment in EV battery production and R&D facilities in China has exceeded 14 billion yuan (US$1.95 billion). Since 2010, the cumulative investment in BMW's Shenyang production base, its largest production base worldwide, has reached 105 billion yuan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
BMW
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     