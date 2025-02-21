﻿
SAIC Group, Huawei agree on NEV strategic cooperation

China's largest automaker SAIC Motor and Chinese tech giant Huawei on Friday reached an agreement to cooperate in various fields for competitive new-energy vehicles (NEVs) in the future.

SAIC Motor and Huawei Device Co Ltd, which is affiliated to Huawei, signed the strategic cooperation agreement in Shanghai aimed at collaborating in fields like product definition, manufacturing, supply chain management and sales and services.

"We should be a fast follower and make a difference not through slogans, but real efforts," SAIC President Jia Jianxu said during a group conference.

The two companies plan to lead the field by creating new NEVs that will provide a more intelligent and safer travel experience for consumers, and their powerful alliance would leverage the strengths of both sides for more innovation on intelligent technology and business models, according to SAIC officials.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
