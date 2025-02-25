Biz / Auto

Tesla rolls out advanced self-driving functions in China

AFP
  13:58 UTC+8, 2025-02-25       0
US electric vehicle giant Tesla has started offering advanced self-driving functions for its cars in China, including autopilot on city streets.
A Tesla charging station is seen connected to a vehicle in the Changning district of Shanghai on February 24, 2025.

US electric vehicle giant Tesla has started offering advanced self-driving functions for its cars in China, including autopilot on city streets, the company announced on Tuesday.

Tesla said in a statement on its WeChat page on Tuesday that it would gradually roll out a software update that includes "automatic Autopilot-assisted driving on city streets", as well as a rearview mirror function that detects whether drivers are paying attention.

The functions described are similar to the "Full Self-Driving" capability it offers in the United States.

Cars with that capability are not fully autonomous, and are meant to be used under driver supervision.

The update "has already been released for some car models, and will be gradually rolled to other suitable car models", Tesla said.

China is a major market for Tesla, where the company has two factories and is trying to compete with fast-growing domestic manufacturers.

Tuesday's statement follows an announcement by Chinese automaker BYD — Tesla's biggest rival in the country — that it would introduce advanced self-driving technology for nearly all its cars.

China's tech companies and automakers have poured billions of dollars into self-driving technology in an effort to catch industry leaders in the United States.

BYD's "God's Eye" autonomous driving system features remote parking and autonomous highway navigation previously found only on more expensive vehicles.

The Chinese automaker said this month that it would now make the system available even in budget models priced below US$10,000.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
