Xpeng introduces 2 EV models in Indonesian market

Chinese automotive brand Xpeng has officially reached the Indonesian market by introducing two models of its electric car.
Chinese automotive brand Xpeng has officially reached the Indonesian market by introducing two models of its electric car, which are planned to be produced locally starting in the second half of 2025.

"Together with Xpeng, we are introducing a new era of smart and sustainable mobility in Indonesia, supported by technology that is always at the forefront and safe, and prioritizes customer experience and service excellence," said Erajaya Active Lifestyle CEO Djohan Sutanto at the launch event in Jakarta on Friday.

Erajaya will be the brand holder agent that distributes the Xpeng brand in Indonesia.

The two models launched are battery-based electric cars, namely the Xpeng X9, a multi-purpose vehicle model designed for family and business activities, and the Xpeng G6, an SUV model for use in urban areas and adventure activities.

Although they have been launched, Erajaya has not yet opened the ordering process and announced the official prices of the two cars.

The two models are planned to be produced locally, specifically for the right-hand drive system markets, starting in the second half of this year. This move allows Xpeng to provide more efficient and tailored solutions for consumers in Indonesia.

