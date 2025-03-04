Biz / Auto

Chinese carmakers FAW, Leapmotor sign cooperation agreement

﻿ Shen Mengdan
  22:53 UTC+8, 2025-03-04       0
State-owned automaker FAW and new energy vehicle startup Leapmotor to work together in developing new energy cars with integrated technology and also deepening capital cooperation.
Chinese state-owned automaker FAW (First Automotive Works) and new energy vehicle startup Leapmotor have reached a comprehensive cooperation agreement to deal with the new wave of electrification and intelligent transformation.

The companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Cooperation in Changchun yesterday.

They are to cooperate both technically and financially, not only developing new-energy cars with integrated technology but also deepening capital cooperation.

"This alliance between a traditional car company and a new car-making force marks the new trend in the auto industry from competition to in-depth cooperation and integration," according to an industry insider.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
