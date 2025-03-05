Women become a dominant force in car sales, but they disdain 'pinkwashing'

Female buyers value smaller vehicles, aesthetics, safety features, comfort and functionality. Automakers who cater to them should avoid gender stereotypes.

The automotive industry is addressing a significant shift in its consumer base as women are becoming prime decision-makers when it comes to buying cars. Though they are resolute in their preferences, women don't want "pinkwashing" from automakers. With over 160 million female drivers in China, women now account for 38 percent of new car purchases, a figure projected to hit 45 percent by 2030, according to some estimates. The 2024 Chinese Female Automotive Consumption Trends Report said average spending by women on cars was 225,000 yuan (US$30,814), surpassing men by 14,000 yuan. Some 45 percent of female buyers chose models priced at 200,000 yuan or more. The report, organized by the 21st Century Business Herald and the 21st Century New Automotive Research Institute, with the support of Nielsen IQ, surveyed a total of 2,201 people from China's post-1960s to post-00s birth cohorts, with 1,417 of them being female. Women have distinct priorities when it comes to buying a car. Tao Xia, a 29-year-old single woman, said she looks for aesthetics and practicality. "I would first look at the exterior and interior design of a car," she said. "It must be attractive to me. Then, I would pay attention to how comfortable I feel when I sit inside – the height of the seats, the steering wheel and whether controls are easy to use." She also stressed the importance of features like rear-view cameras and 360-degree radar systems, which enhance safety and convenience. Xu Wei, a married woman with one child, said she is most interested in practicalities. "I think having enough space is crucial, both inside the car and in the trunk," she said. "For me, a car needs to be functional and reliable."

According to the consumption trends report, women are drawn to a car's design, safety, and intelligence, preferring bold colors, sleek lines, personalized interiors, advanced driver-assistance systems, enhanced airbag configurations, automatic parking, and voice control. Still, automakers must be careful to avoid offering cars that are stereotypically "feminine." One Audi dealer in Shanghai said 60 percent of buyers of its A3 model are women attracted to the "glowing four-ring logo and customizable ambient lighting." The trends report noted that 35 percent of Generation Z women (those born roughly between 1997 and 2012) rank smart features as their top criterion, surpassing brand loyalty. Features like automatic parking, collision avoidance systems, and voice-activated controls are particularly appealing. Li Lin, a 28-year-old Shanghai professional, said the reason she purchased a NIO ET5 was its "seamless voice commands and collision alerts." Smaller cars and compact SUVs are particularly popular among female buyers. "I prefer small cars because they're easier to park, especially in crowded neighborhoods," said Tao. That sentiment is borne out in the consumption trends report. It said 44 percent of female car buyers prefer compact SUVs, while 35 percent opt for small sedans. China automakers have been quick to adapt to the trend, with some launching models specifically designed to resonate with female buyers.

One notable example is Geely's Xingyuan, which was launched late last year. It has become a benchmark for female-centric design. Priced between 69,800 yuan and 98,800 yuan, it comes in exterior colors like "vanilla cream" and "ice berry pink," has a 70-liter trunk for luggage and a 10-liter vanity compartment for makeup.

With over 50,000 units sold in 80 days, the Xingyuan's success lies in balancing practicality with distinctions- appeal without stereotyping. The BYD Dolphin and the Xiaomi SU7 have also emerged as standout models in the female-target automotive market. Xiaomi's SU7 boasts a remarkable 40 percent female user base, with actual usage potentially nearing 50 percent. Similarly, the BYD Dolphin, a compact electric vehicle, has seen significant success, with sales of 367,000 units in 2023, driven largely by female buyers. Both models excel in addressing female priorities. The Dolphin combines safety, compact design, and affordability, making it an ideal town car. The SU7 emphasizes aesthetics, advanced technology, and functionality that offers automatic parking, UV protection, and ample storage. However, not all attempts to cater to female consumers have been successful. Some brands have failed by relying too heavily on gender stereotypes. Once a pioneer in female-focused electric vehicles, Great Wall saw sales of its ORA brand plummet 40 percent in 2024. Models like the Ballet Cat and Lightning Cat, despite their retro aesthetics, were deemed too gender rigid. Analysts said ORA's "all-female" branding alienated 70 percent of potential buyers, while rivals like BYD and Xiaomi captured women with unisex designs.

