BMW China, Huawei agree on car system collaboration
BMW China and Chinese technology giant Huawei have announced a groundbreaking partnership to integrate Huawei's HarmonyOS ecosystem into the German carmaker's digital services in China.
The collaboration aims to enhance the smart driving experience for BMW users with Huawei devices, offering advanced digital features, according to BMW officials.
Relevant collaborating services include the BMW Digital Key, HUAWEI HiCar, and the MyBMW App, with all three apps being able to connect BMW vehicles with Huawei smartphones.
The BMW Digital Key, based on HarmonyOS NEXT, Huawei's operating system that was released on August 4, 2023, will allow users to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles using their Huawei smartphones; and the MyBMW App, already available on the HarmonyOS NEXT platform, offers remote control and real-time vehicle status updates.
The partnership underscores BMW's commitment to innovation and local collaboration in China.
According to BMW China, the BMW digital key function developed based on HarmonyOS NEXT will be available within the year, and the HUAWEI HiCar function, which connects mobile devices to the car, will be the first to be available on locally-produced BMW new-generation models in 2026.
Official data shows that in 2024, the BMW Group had revenues of 142.38 billion euros (US$155 billion), a net profit of 7.7 billion euros, and a record research and development investment of 9.1 billion euros, accounting for 6.4 percent of revenue, with its major R&D expenses covering three major segments of autonomous driving, new energy, and intelligent systems.