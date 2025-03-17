BMW China, Huawei agree on car system collaboration

BMW China and Chinese technology giant Huawei have announced a groundbreaking partnership to integrate Huawei's HarmonyOS ecosystem into the German carmaker's digital services in China.



The collaboration aims to enhance the smart driving experience for BMW users with Huawei devices, offering advanced digital features, according to BMW officials.

Relevant collaborating services include the BMW Digital Key, HUAWEI HiCar, and the MyBMW App, with all three apps being able to connect BMW vehicles with Huawei smartphones.

The BMW Digital Key, based on HarmonyOS NEXT, Huawei's operating system that was released on August 4, 2023, will allow users to unlock, lock, and start their vehicles using their Huawei smartphones; and the MyBMW App, already available on the HarmonyOS NEXT platform, offers remote control and real-time vehicle status updates.