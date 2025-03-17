Volkswagen, FAW to launch 11 new models in China from 2026

Volkswagen Group and China's First Automobile Works (FAW) have signed a strategic cooperation agreement to introduce 11 new models in China from 2026, including ten new energy vehicles (NEVs), the German automaker said on Monday.

According to a press release from Volkswagen, the new models include six battery electric vehicles (BEVs), two plug-in hybrids, and two range-extender electric vehicles. The move is part of the company's "In China, for China" strategy to strengthen its position in the world's largest auto market.

Volkswagen said the Jetta brand will also launch its first electric model by 2026, targeting China's growing entry-level BEV segment. The company aims to roll out about 40 new models in China between 2025 and 2027, with over half being electrified.

Ralf Brandstaetter, board member of Volkswagen AG for China, highlighted that the partnership with FAW remains a "strong pillar" of its China strategy and that the company will leverage local research and development capabilities to enhance its products with intelligent connected vehicle technology.

Chen Bin, deputy general manager of FAW Group and General Manager of FAW-Volkswagen, said the agreement marks a "significant milestone" in FAW-Volkswagen's pursuit of high-quality development. "The global automotive industry is facing both opportunities and challenges. FAW and Volkswagen Group will continue to leverage over 30 years of partnership to drive strategic synergy and innovation," he said.

The FAW-Volkswagen joint venture plans to introduce BEVs on Volkswagen's locally developed Compact Main Platform and upgrade models on the global MEB platform with advanced software features. Volkswagen's China Technology Company and software subsidiary CARIAD China will play a key role in development, aiming to cut time-to-market by 30 percent and reduce costs by 40 percent.

Additionally, FAW-Volkswagen will unveil a concept car at the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show, showcasing the new design direction of Volkswagen-brand vehicles in China.