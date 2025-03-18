Nio and CATL to develop battery-swapping network

Electric vehicle maker Nio and battery manufacturer CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd) have signed an agreement to develop a comprehensive battery-swapping network for passenger vehicles, according to Nio's official website.

The collaboration, sealed on Monday in Ningde, Fujian Province, includes a potential investment of up to 2.5 billion yuan (US$0.34 billion) by CATL into NIO's energy division, strengthening their partnership.

The partnership will focus on creating the world's largest and most advanced battery-swapping network, utilizing CATL's innovative "chocolate battery" technology, a modular battery swap technology developed by CATL.

Both companies will work towards unifying battery standards, promoting cross-brand compatibility, and establishing a full life-cycle management system for batteries, from development to recycling.

Li Bin, NIO's founder, emphasized that this collaboration marks a new era for battery-swapping, expanding NIO's network and enhancing user experience.

CATL's CEO, Zeng Yuqun, highlighted the partnership as a milestone in global energy transformation, aiming to provide safer and more sustainable EV solutions.

With over 3,172 battery-swapping stations already operational, Nio plans to further expand its network, targeting coverage in 27 provinces and over 2,300 counties by the end of 2025.