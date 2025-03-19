Chinese automaker SAIC Motor introduces premium EV lineup in Thailand

Chinese automaker SAIC Motor introduced a premium electric vehicle lineup under its MG brand in Thailand on Tuesday in a move to deliver cutting-edge and customer-centric technologies in the Thai automotive market.

The event highlighted the launch of the coupe electric SUV MG IM6, making the Southeast Asian country the first market to experience the right-hand-drive version of the model after its successful debut in China.

Available in both premium and performance variants, the new MG IM6 is developed under the concept of "Intelligence in Motion," featuring an intelligent driving experience, futuristic safety technology, and advanced electrification.

Speaking at the launch event, Xu Yin, president of MG Sales (Thailand) and vice president of SAIC Motor-CP, said the company aims to set new standards for EVs in the Thai auto market and redefine the driving experience, as both objectives play essential roles in growth.

Xu said MG seeks to collaborate with stakeholders in Thailand to elevate the nation's fast-growing auto industry to the global stage while advancing sustainability by introducing customer-focused innovations and technologies.

Since entering the Thai market in 2013, SAIC Motor-CP, a joint venture between Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) and Charoen Pokphand Group, has achieved accumulated sales of 220,000 units. The company has also shipped 32,000 units manufactured in Thailand across the region.