﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

Chinese automaker SAIC Motor introduces premium EV lineup in Thailand

Xinhua
  17:04 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0
SAIC Motor launched a premium MG electric vehicle lineup in Thailand, aiming to bring advanced, customer-focused technology to the market.
Xinhua
  17:04 UTC+8, 2025-03-19       0

Chinese automaker SAIC Motor introduced a premium electric vehicle lineup under its MG brand in Thailand on Tuesday in a move to deliver cutting-edge and customer-centric technologies in the Thai automotive market.

The event highlighted the launch of the coupe electric SUV MG IM6, making the Southeast Asian country the first market to experience the right-hand-drive version of the model after its successful debut in China.

Available in both premium and performance variants, the new MG IM6 is developed under the concept of "Intelligence in Motion," featuring an intelligent driving experience, futuristic safety technology, and advanced electrification.

Speaking at the launch event, Xu Yin, president of MG Sales (Thailand) and vice president of SAIC Motor-CP, said the company aims to set new standards for EVs in the Thai auto market and redefine the driving experience, as both objectives play essential roles in growth.

Xu said MG seeks to collaborate with stakeholders in Thailand to elevate the nation's fast-growing auto industry to the global stage while advancing sustainability by introducing customer-focused innovations and technologies.

Since entering the Thai market in 2013, SAIC Motor-CP, a joint venture between Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC) and Charoen Pokphand Group, has achieved accumulated sales of 220,000 units. The company has also shipped 32,000 units manufactured in Thailand across the region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shanghai
SAIC Motor
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     