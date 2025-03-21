Server failure leaves Great Wall Motors car owners stranded

Great Wall Motors car owners faced a frustrating situation on Friday morning when many of them were unable to get into their cars.

There was an issue with GWM's vehicle management software, leaving car owners without mechanical keys stranded outside their vehicles.

According to posts on the social media platform Weibo, users who attempted to unlock or start their cars using the app received a "503 service unavailable" message.

"The app crashed around 9:40am, and it is still not fixed. How am I supposed to get to work on time?" wrote one distressed owner on Weibo.

Another car owner posted a picture as he stood awkwardly next to a locked vehicle.

Many car users admitted to becoming accustomed to leaving mechanical keys at home, only to encounter unanticipated disruptions.

GWM issued an apology later, blaming "sudden cloud server communication failure" for the disruptions.

The automaker urged drivers to carry mechanical keys as a backup, which was again reiterated by its customer support staff.

Services were restored by 10:30am with the company advising customers to restart the app or switch networks.