﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

In a first, humanoid robots work as team in Chinese auto factory

Xinhua
  19:19 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0
In Geely's Zeekr 5G smart factory, humanoid robots collaborate seamlessly, sorting, transporting, and assembling car parts, redefining manufacturing teamwork.
Xinhua
  19:19 UTC+8, 2025-03-22       0

In Geely's Zeekr 5G smart factory in Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, dozens of advanced humanoid robots are seamlessly collaborating on factory floors – sorting materials, transporting boxes, and assembling delicate car parts – marking a new era of human-like teamwork in manufacturing.

Developed by Shenzhen-based tech company UBTECH, the Walker S1 robots in the auto factory mark a significant milestone, as it's the first time multiple humanoid robots have been trained to collaborate across different tasks and complex zones in a real-world factory environment.

The robots operate using UBTECH's "brain network" system, which transforms them from individual workers into a synchronized, collaborative team.

According to Jiao Jichao, vice president of UBTECH, the system combines a "super brain" for decision-making and "mini-brains" for real-time actions.

The "super brain" uses AI such as DeepSeek to analyze data and assign tasks, like a manager overseeing workflows while the "mini-brains" of each robot allow them to perceive surroundings, adjust grip strength for fragile parts, and share live updates with teammates, Jiao explained.

In action, the robots were seen tracking components across different zones with cameras, mapping workspaces, and delicately handling flexible materials like film without causing damage.

To improve their skills, the robots gather data while performing tasks. Jiao said this process has already generated "hundreds of millions" of real-world industrial data points, which are stored in a knowledge database. Robots can quickly learn new skills for different assembly line roles with this resource.

UBTECH has already partnered with automakers like BYD and BAIC and logistics giant SF Express to advance applications of the Walker S series.

"We are planning to partner with more factories, comprehensively promote the implementation of multi-robot collaborative training, and scale up the use of humanoid robots in industrial settings," Jiao said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Ningbo
Shenzhen
BYD
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     