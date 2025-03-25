﻿
Biz / Auto

BMW launches 360-degree full-chain AI strategy in China

Xinhua
  21:58 UTC+8, 2025-03-25
BMW announced the launch of its 360-degree full-chain artificial intelligence strategy in China, aimed at accelerating the integration of AI across its operations in the country.
Xinhua
  21:58 UTC+8, 2025-03-25       0

German automaker BMW on Tuesday announced the launch of its 360-degree full-chain artificial intelligence strategy in China, aimed at accelerating the integration of AI across its operations in the country.

The newly unveiled AI strategy has three main pillars of focus: enhancing user experience, empowering business processes to improve efficiency, and fostering win-win supply chain cooperation, according to the German auto behemoth.

"BMW views AI as a key driver in creating more human-centered, smarter, and safer mobility solutions. The Group remains committed to innovation and responsibility, advocating for the responsible use of AI," said BMW CEO Oliver Zipse, who recently visited China and addressed the China Development Forum 2025.

The German company said AI-powered large language models and intelligent systems will be integrated into its first China-made, next-generation model, set to launch in 2026, which will enhance the natural and seamless interaction between cars and drivers. Earlier this month, BMW revealed that the next-generation model, Neue Klasse, will feature a smart interconnection solution from Huawei.

With research and development centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang, and Nanjing, BMW has established its largest R&D network outside of Germany in China.

"As a central focus of our AI strategy, BMW will continue to innovate based on the next-generation technology cluster, consistently enhancing and enriching the all-scenario intelligent experience for Chinese users," said Sean Green, president and CEO of BMW Group Region China.

In 2012, BMW became the first automotive client of Chinese battery giant CATL. Moving forward, the German carmaker has announced plans to collaborate with more top Chinese tech companies in cutting-edge areas such as AI LLMs and intelligent voice interaction, jointly developing solutions that best meet the needs of Chinese users.

Since 2010, BMW's total investment in its Shenyang production base has totaled 116 billion yuan (US$16.16 billion), making the city home to BMW's largest production facility worldwide.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
