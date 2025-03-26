|   
Biz / Auto

BMW, Alibaba team up to integrate AI into next-generation vehicles

Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0
German carmaker BMW and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba have announced an expanded strategic partnership in China to bring large-language-model AI to BMW's next-gen vehicles.
Xinhua
  22:19 UTC+8, 2025-03-26       0

German carmaker BMW and Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba have announced an expanded strategic partnership in China to bring large-language-model (LLM) artificial intelligence (AI) to BMW's next-generation vehicles.

This collaboration forms part of BMW's 360-degree, full-chain AI strategy in China, which was unveiled on Tuesday and emphasizes partnerships with leading Chinese tech companies in cutting-edge areas such as AI LLMs and intelligent voice interaction.

The two companies will work together to develop an AI engine based on Alibaba's Qwen LLM. This AI engine will initially power BMW's in-car Intelligent Personal Assistant, debuting in its next-generation intelligent vehicles — its Neue Klasse models, which will be manufactured in China and are scheduled for release in 2026.

"Our long-term partnership with Alibaba Group is exemplary of common growth achieved with co-creation. BMW will work closer with Chinese tech partners on electric mobility and intelligent technologies to write our renewed win-win story," said Sean Green, president and CEO of BMW Group Region China.

With research and development (R&D) centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenyang and Nanjing, BMW has established its largest R&D network outside of Germany in China.

"Our partnership with BMW Group marks a pivotal leap in deploying AI-powered LLMs at the forefront of advanced manufacturing, and Qwen's integration into BMW's in-car systems showcases how AI can revolutionize mobility," said Eddie Wu, CEO of Alibaba Group.

BMW and Alibaba have collaborated since 2015 in various fields, including cloud computing, logistics and smart manufacturing.

Earlier this month, BMW also announced a partnership with Chinese tech giant Huawei to develop an in-car digital ecosystem specifically tailored for the Chinese market.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
