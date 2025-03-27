﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

Japanese PM says all options on table against US tariffs

Xinhua
  11:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday that Japan will consider an appropriate response against US tariffs on imported automobiles.
Xinhua
  11:46 UTC+8, 2025-03-27       0

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday that Japan will consider an appropriate response against US tariffs on imported automobiles, vowing that all options are on the table.

Ishiba made the statement in response to a question at the House of Councillors' Budget Committee regarding US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose a 25-percent additional tariff on imported automobiles next month.

"We are strongly urging the US not to apply the 25-percent tariff to Japan," Ishiba said.

Citing Japan's contributions to the US economy through investment and job creation, Ishiba questioned the fairness of a uniform tariff increase for all countries.

The US government is set to begin collecting the new tariffs next week, with key automotive components such as engines also included in the scope of the new tariffs.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     