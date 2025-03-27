Japanese PM says all options on table against US tariffs

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday that Japan will consider an appropriate response against US tariffs on imported automobiles, vowing that all options are on the table.

Ishiba made the statement in response to a question at the House of Councillors' Budget Committee regarding US President Donald Trump's announcement to impose a 25-percent additional tariff on imported automobiles next month.

"We are strongly urging the US not to apply the 25-percent tariff to Japan," Ishiba said.

Citing Japan's contributions to the US economy through investment and job creation, Ishiba questioned the fairness of a uniform tariff increase for all countries.

The US government is set to begin collecting the new tariffs next week, with key automotive components such as engines also included in the scope of the new tariffs.