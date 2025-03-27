XPENG flying car completes trial flight in Hunan

The "Land Aircraft Carrier," a flying car developed by Chinese electric vehicle maker XPENG, completed a public trial flight Thursday in Changde City, central China's Hunan Province.

The air module of the flying car performed a trans-lake flight. Flying to a height of 40 meters, it landed at the original location safely after circling over Liuye Lake, a scenic spot in Changde.

"This flying car can be used for both sightseeing and rescue purposes," said Zhao Deli, founder of XPENG's flying car affiliate Huitian.

This flying car consists of a ground module and an air module. The ground module is an electric vehicle while the air module is known as electric vertical takeoff and landing.

Last year, a test flight was carried out in Lujiazui, Shanghai. The product has received nearly 5,000 orders.