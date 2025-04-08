GM China joint venture reports 71.3% surge in NEV sales in Q1

SAIC-GM-Wuling, a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors, and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, reported robust new energy vehicle sales in the first quarter of 2025, selling 199,078 units, with a 71.3 percent year-on-year growth.

NEVs accounted for 52.8 percent of the company's total vehicle sales in Q1, during which overall auto sales reached 377,257 units, up 12.3 percent year on year.

The company also recorded a strong export performance in the first quarter, with overseas NEV shipments rising 8.2 percent year on year to 53,385 units/sets.

SGMW plans to accelerate its electrification efforts in global markets, with an upcoming entry into Central Asia and an expanded presence in the ASEAN region, according to the company.

SGMW is based in the city of Liuzhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.