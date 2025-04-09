Auto Shanghai 2025 to unveil the future of mobility
The automotive world is turning its gaze to Shanghai with the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025) about to kick off on April 23, with more than 100 new cars set to meet the public.
With the theme of "Embracing Innovation, Winning the Future," the event is celebrating its 40th anniversary, with a 360,000-square-meter exhibition space and nearly 1,000 exhibitors from 26 countries.
"What's also unusual about this year's exhibition is the timing," says Gu Chunting, vice president of the Shanghai International Trade Promotion Committee.
"With geopolitical tensions and technological disruptions, especially the US government has newly enacted a new tariff policy that affects the entire auto industry, this forum should shoulder more responsibilities and become a platform for concrete action."
There will be more than 100 new cars debuting at the show, according to the organizers, with Mercedes-Benz planning to reveal its revolutionary electric G-Class, while BMW counters with a hydrogen-powered luxury sedan specifically designed for Asian markets.
New players such as ONVO, NIO's mass-market brand, and Harmony Intelligent Mobility, Huawei's autonomous driving platform, will also show up for the first time.
The Automotive Technology and Supply Chain Zone has been expanded this year with an impressive 100,000 square meters.
This sector buzzes with activity as suppliers showcase breakthroughs that will define the next decade of mobility, and several big companies will show up and bring their latest technologies.
Bosch's AI-powered "Vehicle Brain" system promises to revolutionize how vehicles interact with urban infrastructure, while CATL's cobalt-free battery technology could eliminate range anxiety with its claimed 1,000 kilometer capacity.
China's tech giant Huawei will present a complete smart car ecosystem, and Intel is collaborating with Sony on immersive augmented reality interfaces.
Strategic partnerships with platforms such as Bilibili and Xiaohongshu will also create immersive zones where visitors can experience tomorrow's mobility solutions today, such as smart roads that charge electric vehicles wirelessly and AI systems that design custom cars in real-time.
The inaugural Global Automotive Leaders Roundtable on April 22 will offer an opportunity for industry titans to gather, with executives from Volkswagen, Toyota, BYD, Huawei, and Intel confronting shared challenges ranging from supply chain realignment to the standardization of next-generation technologies.
Fu Bingfeng, secretary-general of the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers, said: "From its modest beginnings in 1985, Auto Shanghai has grown alongside China's automotive industry. Today, instead of just displaying products, it catalyzes the collaborations that will drive our industry forward."
The exhibition will last until May 2.
If you go:
Dates: April 23-May 2 (April 23-24: media only)
Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) 国家会展中心(上海)
Address: 333 Songze Avenue, Qingpu District 青浦区崧泽大道333号
Admission: 100 yuan (April 25-26), 50 yuan (April 27-May 2)
Tickets must be purchased in advance through the official Auto Shanghai website, with no tickets available at the venue.
For more information, please go to www.autoshanghai.org