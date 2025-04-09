Auto Shanghai 2025 to unveil the future of mobility

The automotive world is turning its gaze to Shanghai with the 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition (Auto Shanghai 2025) about to kick off on April 23, with more than 100 new cars set to meet the public.

With the theme of "Embracing Innovation, Winning the Future," the event is celebrating its 40th anniversary, with a 360,000-square-meter exhibition space and nearly 1,000 exhibitors from 26 countries.

"What's also unusual about this year's exhibition is the timing," says Gu Chunting, vice president of the Shanghai International Trade Promotion Committee.

"With geopolitical tensions and technological disruptions, especially the US government has newly enacted a new tariff policy that affects the entire auto industry, this forum should shoulder more responsibilities and become a platform for concrete action."

There will be more than 100 new cars debuting at the show, according to the organizers, with Mercedes-Benz planning to reveal its revolutionary electric G-Class, while BMW counters with a hydrogen-powered luxury sedan specifically designed for Asian markets.

New players such as ONVO, NIO's mass-market brand, and Harmony Intelligent Mobility, Huawei's autonomous driving platform, will also show up for the first time.