Shanghai Lingang, Stellantis inks cooperation deal

The Administrative Committee of Shanghai Lingang Special Area and Stellantis Group, the world's largest automaker, signed an agreement on Wednesday to deepen their cooperation.

The "Stellantis circular economy center" of Stellantis Group and Miracle Oruide (Guangzhou) Auto Parts Remanufacturing Co Ltd would construct a center for sustainable use of resources for motor cars, vehicle parts, and components, business portal Jiemian.com reported.

The center specializes in automotive parts and electric vehicle battery remanufacturing, vehicle repair and refurbishing, and green remanufacturing.

Further cooperation includes professional logistics services for automobiles and auto parts, integrated import and export, complete automobile trade business, bonded warehousing, bonded maintenance and testing, bonded display, and trading in Shanghai South Port and Yangshan Special Comprehensive Bonded Zone.