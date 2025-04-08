Are consumers being lulled into a false sense of security with self-driving claims?

The fatal crash of an electric vehicle in late March has raised questions about safety features and advertising hype.

Concerns about the safety of electric vehicles, and particularly the validity of claims about driver-assisted technology, continue to ripple through the public and car industry since the late March fiery crash of a Xiaomi SU7 electric sedan that resulted in the deaths of three college students in Anhui Province. According to preliminary reports, the car's driver-assistance system (Navigate on Autopilot) alerted the driver and applied the brakes when it detected an obstacle. The driver took control, further reducing speed and steering, but the car ended up crashing into a roadside barrier at a speed of 97 kilometers an hour.

The accident has raised questions about whether automakers are over-hyping driver-assistance technologies by using terms like "intelligent driving" and "autopilot" – lulling consumers into overestimating the capabilities of these systems. "There's a concerning trend where car companies exaggerate the functionality of their advanced driver-assistance systems to attract buyers, thus creating a false sense of security," said Li Wei, a vehicle-safety researcher at Tsinghua University in Beijing. "Consumers must understand that there is no commercially available vehicle today can truly drive itself without human supervision." Critics argue that automated alerts can create a false sense of safety, leading to complacency. "Drivers must remain fully engaged at all times, even in vehicles with advanced assistance features," said a safety expert from the China Automotive Technology and Research Center.

SAE International, formerly known as the Society of Automotive Engineers, classifies driving automation into six levels, with the top level being fully self-driving vehicles. Most cars and trucks on the road today fall into the range of Level 0 (no automation) to Level 2 (partially automated). Level 2 includes some driving aids, like adaptive cruise control or monitors to keep a car in a lane. This level requires a driver to stay alert and be ready to take over. Level 3 (highly automated) allows a car to handle the driving under certain conditions, but the driver must still intervene when needed. The key difference is a matter of responsibility. Level 2 puts the onus entirely on the driver; Level 3 shifts some of it to automated systems. "Currently, no commercially available vehicles meet the true definition of Level 3 autonomy – where a car can fully handle driving under specific conditions without human intervention," said David Yang, executive director of SAE International. "Even the most advanced systems today, like Tesla's FSD or Mercedes' Drive Pilot, still require driver oversight, keeping them firmly in Level 2 territory." The Xiaomi SU7 crash involved its Navigate on Autopilot system, a Level 2 feature that assists with highway driving but still requires full driver attention. "The system is not self-driving; it's an advanced helper," explained Li Qiang, a smart driving expert. Several accidents last year highlighted concerns about driver-assisted technologies. In March 2024, a Li Auto L7 electric SUV using its Advanced Driving Assistance System hit a road-cleaning truck in Hunan Province, injuring two people. Investigators found the driver was distracted and assumed the car could handle everything. Another case occurred in April 2024, when a Tesla Model S on autopilot hit and killed a motorcyclist near the city of Seattle in the US. To address these issues, automakers are refining driver-monitoring systems, and regulatory bodies are also stepping up scrutiny of advertised driver-assistance claims to prevent misleading marketing.

The crash has reignited discussions about battery safety on electric vehicles. The lithium-ion batteries used in the vehicles burn very hot and can be difficult to extinguish. The problem is created by so-called "thermal runaway," where a single damaged or overheated battery cell triggers a chain reaction. Automakers are actively working to mitigate battery risks. Innovations like BYD's blade batteries and CATL's Qilin batteries claim to withstand extreme conditions without igniting. Dedicated electric-vehicle platforms, such as General Motors' Ultium and GAC's Aion, integrate batteries into reinforced chassis structures, reducing risks in collisions. Tesla's advanced battery management system also demonstrates the safety benefits of precise thermal monitoring to prevent "thermal runaway."

