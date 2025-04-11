﻿
Biz / Auto

Tesla halts sales of new Model S/X imports

﻿ Shen Mengdan
  19:35 UTC+8, 2025-04-11       0
As President Donald Trump moves on tariffs, electric carmaker's website no longer offers a separate "order new" option for cars reportedly produced in the company's US factory.
Shen Mengdan / SHINE

A screenshot of Tesla China's website shows that the Model S and X models no longer offer a separate "order new" option, and the corresponding model page now only shows a "view available cars" button.

Tesla China has ceased sales of imported Model S and Model X cars, its official website showed.

Chinese customers can only choose "view available vehicles" on the website to buy a limited number of vehicles in stock. This coincides with US President Donald Trump's new tariff scheme. Both models are reportedly produced by Tesla's US factory.

In March, Tesla Japan announced it would stop supplying new Model S and Model X vehicles from March 31, and would only sell inventory and used vehicles.

Tesla's first-quarter data shows that its global production was 362,600 units, down 13 percent year on year, and global deliveries were 336,700 units, also down 13 percent year on year, while the mainstay models, Model 3 and Model Y, accounted for more than 95 percent of total sales.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
