|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

City expands car subsidy policy to out-of-town license

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:25 UTC+8, 2025-04-13       0
Shanghai has announced an expansion of its car replacement subsidy policy, which now includes vehicles registered outside the city.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  22:25 UTC+8, 2025-04-13       0

Shanghai has announced an expansion of its car replacement subsidy policy, which now includes vehicles registered outside the city, a significant shift from previous rules that only covered locally licensed cars.

The new policy, effective from January 1 to December 31, 2025, offers up to 15,000 yuan (US$2045) for purchasing new-energy vehicles (NEVs) and 13,000 yuan for fuel-powered cars meeting the strict emission standards in China.

Under the updated policy, consumers who buy a new car priced at 100,000 yuan or more and transfer their out-of-town licensed vehicle within the specified period are eligible for the subsidy.

For example, a Shanghai resident owning a Jiangsu-licensed car can now sell it and receive the subsidy when purchasing a new NEV or fuel vehicle in Shanghai. Previously, only Shanghai-licensed cars qualified for such benefits.

"The policy removes a major barrier for out-of-town license holders, who can now enjoy combined discounts from both manufacturers and the government," said Peng Yanxia, general manager of a local 4S store.

She highlighted the case of a popular model, the RX5 PLUS, which, after subsidies, drops from 104,800 yuan to just 56,800 yuan.

Tesla sales staff also noted an immediate impact.

"Several out-of-town license holders placed orders on the first day of the policy announcement, as it sped up their decision-making," they said.

The move targets more than 1.05 million long-term out-of-town licensed vehicles in Shanghai, aiming to boost auto sales and accelerate the transition to greener vehicles.

This expansion follows the success of last year's subsidy program, which drove more than 300 billion yuan in new car sales.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Shanghai
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
     