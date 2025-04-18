Giuseppe Cattaneo: Ferrari and Shanghai share a spirit combining heritage and innovation

In this interview, we step into the world of Casa Ferrari—a historic heritage villa in Shanghai that epitomizes the spirit shared by Ferrari and the city itself. This spirit is a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation.

Arina Yakupova speaks with Giuseppe Cattaneo, President of Ferrari Greater China, about the essence of the brand and the significance of leading with passion and purpose.

From the story behind Ferrari’s iconic red to the philosophy of driving not just with speed, but with emotion, the conversation offers a glimpse into the values that define Ferrari. Giuseppe shares his views on leadership, the qualities that matter most at the top, and even what he considers the perfect road and ultimate soundtrack for a true Ferrari drive.