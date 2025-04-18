Giuseppe Cattaneo: Ferrari and Shanghai share a spirit combining heritage and innovation
In this interview, we step into the world of Casa Ferrari—a historic heritage villa in Shanghai that epitomizes the spirit shared by Ferrari and the city itself. This spirit is a harmonious blend of heritage and innovation.
Arina Yakupova speaks with Giuseppe Cattaneo, President of Ferrari Greater China, about the essence of the brand and the significance of leading with passion and purpose.
From the story behind Ferrari’s iconic red to the philosophy of driving not just with speed, but with emotion, the conversation offers a glimpse into the values that define Ferrari. Giuseppe shares his views on leadership, the qualities that matter most at the top, and even what he considers the perfect road and ultimate soundtrack for a true Ferrari drive.
Key Insights from Giuseppe Cattaneo
SPEED IS ONE OF THE KEY ELEMENTS OF FERRARI’S DNA—BUT IT’S THE PASSION OF DRIVING THAT TRULY DEFINES US.
LESS IS MORE. If you're not able to explain something complex in a simple way, you don't really understand it.
RESILIENCE IS THE KEY: KEEP YOUR SPEED, no matter what’s happening around.
YOU SHOULD BE RESILIENT. Stay focused. Don’t get carried away when things go well—and don’t crash when they don’t.
WORKING AT FERRARI, FOR AN ITALIAN, IS LIKE BEING ON THE NATIONAL TEAM. It’s something above.
OWNING A FERRARI IS NOT JUST ABOUT STATUS. It’s about accomplishment—about achieving something you dreamed of.
THE ENGINE IS MELODY.
Timecodes:
00:31 – Passion of driving
01:02 – The Red Legacy
02:09 – Casa Ferrari Shanghai
03:03 – Simplifying Complexity
04:07 – What Makes a Leader?
05:01– “For an Italian, working at Ferrari is like being on the national team of motorsport.”
05:36 – Journey: From Pirelli to Ferrari
06:31 – Has Ferrari Changed You?
07:41 – What is Success?
08:04 – Ferrari as a Symbol
08:43 – Blitz Round: Speed or Style?
08:52 – Perfect Road for Ferrari drive
09:21 – Best Soundtrack?
09:44 – Model Philosophy: Heritage + Innovation