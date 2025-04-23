|   
Biz / Auto

SAIC unveils ambitious growth strategies at Auto Shanghai 2025

  22:09 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0
Highlight of leading automotive enterprise's focus on domestic innovation and international expansion includes launch of the Shangjie brand, developed with tech giant Huawei.
Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC), the largest automaker in the city, has announced a series of upgraded strategic initiatives focused on both domestic innovation and aggressive international expansion. Key highlights include the launch of a new sub-brand, Shangjie, co-developed with technology giant Huawei, and a deepened commitment to overseas markets through its established brands such as MG.

The highly anticipated first vehicle under the Shangjie brand, a collaboration between Shanghai-listed SAIC and Huawei, is slated to debut this autumn. Richard Yu, chairman of Huawei's Consumer Business Group, expressed strong confidence in the venture, stating that sales would "greatly beyond expectations." The partnership between the two companies encompasses a comprehensive scope, spanning vehicle design, intelligent cockpit systems, smart driving technology, manufacturing processes, and sales and service networks.

SHINE

SAIC introduced its upgraded globalization strategy at Auto Shanghai 2025.

SAIC is also intensifying its globalization efforts, with the European Union and the UK identified as key markets supported by a European design center. The automaker will adopt localization strategies in high-potential regions such as Southeast Asia and Latin America, including the establishment of new manufacturing facilities in Asia.

By the end of last year, SAIC had achieved a significant milestone, delivering over 5.5 million vehicles to international markets. This achievement positions the company as the leading Chinese automotive enterprise in terms of overseas sales and marks its eighth consecutive year as China's top vehicle exporter. Notably, SAIC's annual overseas sales have surpassed the 1 million mark for the past three years, with a substantial 25 percent destined for developed European nations.

SAIC's light commercial vehicle brand, MAXUS, also outlined ambitious growth plans, aiming to double its sales volume within the next five years to reach 500,000 vehicles by 2030. At the auto show, SAIC MAXUS announced a strategic partnership with Huawei, initiating collaboration in intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) and cloud services. This alliance is intended to position MAXUS as a frontrunner in the global light commercial vehicle market.

Yang Huaijing, general manager of SAIC MAXUS, emphasized the brand's global aspirations, noting its current presence in 73 overseas markets as "just a start." He affirmed the company's commitment to further exploring international markets by offering both affordable and premium quality vehicles.

Ti Gong

Vehicles of SAIC's light commercial vehicle brand MAXUS, which also outlined ambitious growth plans at the auto show.

﻿
Thank you for subscription (5s)

