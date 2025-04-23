Tesla posts Q1 results with declined revenue amid trade policy's adverse impact

Top US electric automaker Tesla Inc on Tuesday reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 with total revenue down 9 percent year over year to US$19.3 billion.

The electric vehicle company reported total gross profit of US$3.15 billion in the quarter, a year-over-year 15 percent decline, while its earnings of 27 US cents a share plummeted from 45 US cents a year ago.

The company's quarterly net income attributable to common stockholders (GAAP) declined to US$0.41 billion, a 71 percent drop year over year.

The decreased revenue was mainly impacted by the decline in vehicle deliveries and reduced vehicle average selling price, the company said, adding that its operating income decreased 66 percent year over year to US$0.4 billion, resulting in a 2.1 percent operating margin.

Tesla's total quarterly deliveries for Q1 2025 were 336,681, a 13 percent drop year over year.

Its total production amounted to 362,615 in the quarter, showing a decline of 16 percent year over year.

Tesla reported that it produced 345,454 Model 3/Y cars and delivered 323,800. It produced 17,161 of its other models and delivered 12,881.

Tesla had US$0.66 billion in free cash flow at the end of the first quarter, up 126 percent year over year.

"Uncertainty in the automotive and energy markets continues to increase as rapidly evolving trade policy adversely impacts the global supply chain and cost structure of Tesla and our peers," said Tesla.

"This dynamic, along with changing political sentiment, could have a meaningful impact on demand for our products in the near-term," the company added.

Tesla also admitted that the current tariff landscape will have a relatively larger impact on its energy business compared to automotive. It is taking actions to stabilize the business in the medium to long-term and focus on maintaining its health.

According to Tesla, AI is a major pillar of growth for the company. AI infrastructure is driving rapid load growth, and creating an outsized opportunity for its energy storage products.