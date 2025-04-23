Humanoid driver, swift EV charging on show as 2025 Auto Shanghai gets into gear

Global CEOs of major carmakers and companies along the automobile industry's supply chain are all flying to China for the 2025 Auto Shanghai.

It wasn't long ago when leggy fashion models, entertainment celebrities and fancy concept cars from top foreign nameplates were the talk of the biennial Auto Shanghai. Now, the buzz belongs to the humanoid riding the car from the same factory, the five-minute charging for electric vehicles, and the smart driving systems sought after by top foreign brands.



This year, the theme is "embracing innovation, empowering the future". Analysts expect to see the competition of turning electric go further to turning smart. The tech and supply chain exhibiting area is significantly larger this year, with many tech companies attending the auto show for the first time.