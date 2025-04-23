﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

Humanoid driver, swift EV charging on show as 2025 Auto Shanghai gets into gear

﻿ Yao Minji
﻿ Chen Jie
Yao Minji Chen Jie
  17:34 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0
Global CEOs of major carmakers and companies along the auto industry's supply chain are all flying to China for the 2025 Auto Shanghai, which will run through May 2.
﻿ Yao Minji
﻿ Chen Jie
Yao Minji Chen Jie
  17:34 UTC+8, 2025-04-23       0

Shot by Dong Jun, Ma Xuefeng. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Subtitles by Yao Minji, Chen Jie.

Global CEOs of major carmakers and companies along the automobile industry's supply chain are all flying to China for the 2025 Auto Shanghai.

It wasn't long ago when leggy fashion models, entertainment celebrities and fancy concept cars from top foreign nameplates were the talk of the biennial Auto Shanghai. Now, the buzz belongs to the humanoid riding the car from the same factory, the five-minute charging for electric vehicles, and the smart driving systems sought after by top foreign brands.

This year, the theme is "embracing innovation, empowering the future". Analysts expect to see the competition of turning electric go further to turning smart. The tech and supply chain exhibiting area is significantly larger this year, with many tech companies attending the auto show for the first time.

Humanoid driver, swift EV charging on show as 2025 Auto Shanghai gets into gear
Wang Yanlin / SHINE

The 2025 Auto Shanghai will run through May 2.

Around 100 new models are expected to premier at the exhibition, along with pioneering auto parts, smart driving systems and robots. This is the era when automakers are producing robots, and tech giants are manufacturing cars.

It is hard for today's people to imagine how a Santana would attract all the attention on the street back when Auto Shanghai first started in 1985. One of the main reasons behind organizing such an auto exhibition was the establishment of German giant Volkswagen's joint venture in China. The kingdom of bicycles, as China was known back then, launched an era where automobiles entered households.

Humanoid driver, swift EV charging on show as 2025 Auto Shanghai gets into gear
Tan Weiyun / SHINE

Interestingly decorated cars are attracting young consumers.

Foreign brands dominated until domestic automakers began to appear on the exhibition stands at Auto Shanghai in the 1990s.

Now, China has become the world's largest car market, especially dominant in the electric vehicle sector. As a result, the Chinese market continues to lead the way in the transition to electric mobility. It is a market that no automakers can overlook, however competitive it is.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yao Minji
Shanghai
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     