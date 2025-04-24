Porsche: China is an extremely strategic market

At the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, Porsche unveiled the 911 Spirit 70, a retro-inspired limited edition. The new 911 GT3 and its touring package celebrated China Premiere. These models highlight Porsche's commitment to innovation and heritage.

Alexander Pollich, President and CEO of Porsche China, said Porsche views China as a strategic market and the company also supports open and free trade, hoping constructive talks will restore global free trade levels.