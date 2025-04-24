﻿
|   
In Focus
News
Video
Opinion
Regions
Special
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Community
Shanghai Daily PDF Subscribe
Archive
APP Download
Follow us
Biz / Auto

Porsche: China is an extremely strategic market

﻿ Li Xueqing
﻿ Sun Minjie
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Li Xueqing Sun Minjie Zhong Youyang
  17:46 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0
At the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, Porsche unveiled the 911 Spirit 70, a retro-inspired limited edition. The new 911 GT3 and its touring package celebrated China Premiere.
﻿ Li Xueqing
﻿ Sun Minjie
﻿ Zhong Youyang
Li Xueqing Sun Minjie Zhong Youyang
  17:46 UTC+8, 2025-04-24       0

At the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show, Porsche unveiled the 911 Spirit 70, a retro-inspired limited edition. The new 911 GT3 and its touring package celebrated China Premiere. These models highlight Porsche's commitment to innovation and heritage.

Alexander Pollich, President and CEO of Porsche China, said Porsche views China as a strategic market and the company also supports open and free trade, hoping constructive talks will restore global free trade levels.

Shot by Sun Minjie. Edited by Zhong Youyang. Reported by Li Xueqing. Subtitles by Zhong Youyang.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Shanghai
Porsche
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
In Focus
News
Business Metro Nation World Sport
Video
Opinion
Regions
Baoshan Changning Chongming Huangpu Hongkou Jiading Jing'an Minhang Pudong Putuo Songjiang Xuhui Yangpu Qingpu Chengdu Hangzhou Ningbo Suzhou
Special
Follow us
Newsletter

Thank you for subscription (5s)

About us
Contact us
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5
互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
网络视听许可证：0909346
广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043
沪公网安备3101062001940号
About us  |  Contact us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2025 Shanghai Daily.AllRights Reserved.Hotline:8621-52920043  |  沪公网安备3101062001940号
﻿
     