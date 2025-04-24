Foreign influencers explore boundless possibilities at 2025 Auto Shanghai
Amazing! Foreign journalists and bloggers are experiencing the boundless possibilities at the 2025 Shanghai Auto Show. The fusion of cutting-edge technology and bold design concepts is drawing global attention, offering an exciting glimpse into the future of mobility.
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
