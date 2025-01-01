3M showcases cutting-edge EV technology at the auto show

Diversified technology company 3M made its debut at Auto Shanghai this year. Under the theme "Beyond Wheels, Beyond Tomorrow," the company presented its latest solutions for automotive manufacturing and aftermarket materials science.

Wendy Bauer, Group President of 3M Transportation & Electronics, said that the highlights of 3M's presentation at Auto Shanghai 2025 include widespread adoption of electric vehicles, software-defined vehicles, sustainability and lightweighting, vehicle personalization, and interiors for the future.

She highlighted 3M's digital materials technology, a platform transforming car design by utilizing artificial intelligence. The technology reduces development timetables and costs by enabling virtual simulations of material performance, in line with China's new-energy vehicle industry's rapid expansion.

According to 3M's 2025 State of Science Insights, a global survey on disruptive industry trends, 74 percent of Chinese respondents chose electric or hybrid vehicles, compared to 53 percent globally. Among Chinese respondents, 58 percent were most concerned about battery range, while the most essential car characteristics were comfort (67 percent), environmental impact (66 percent), and entertainment (66 percent).

"Our innovations are about bridging the gap between cutting-edge science and practical automotive solutions," said Bauer.

Bauer revealed that new battery maintenance technologies were being developed, including debondable technologies that enable quick, on-demand EV battery compartment disassembly and resealing.

These technologies go beyond immediate applications.

Their use tackles a pressing issue in the EV lifecycle: prolonging battery life by allowing for repairability instead of replacement, which is essential for cutting down on electronic waste and advancing circular economies.