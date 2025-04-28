World's largest car carrier sets off on maiden voyage from Chinese port

China's self-developed car carrier "BYD Shenzhen," the largest of its kind worldwide, set off on its maiden voyage with more than 7,000 BYD new energy vehicles (NEVs) on Sunday evening, according to the Shenzhen-based carmaker BYD.

It set sail from Taicang Port in east China's Jiangsu Province and is expected to reach Itajai Port in Brazil after more than 30 days at sea.

Built by a shipyard under China Merchants Group, the BYD Shenzhen is an NEV carrier with 9,200 standard spaces, and is BYD's fourth specialized vessel for transporting NEVs. The previous three vessels were also independently built in China.

The 219-meter-long, 37.7-meter-wide BYD Shenzhen was delivered on April 22 in the city of Yizheng, Jiangsu. The ship features cutting-edge green technologies such as high-efficiency, energy-saving main engines and a Boil-Off Gas (BOG) recondenser, and antifouling, drag-reducing coatings.

BYD Shenzhen's efficient loading system and advanced protective technologies can provide stable and low-carbon logistics support for BYD's global delivery of new energy vehicles, noted Wang Junbao, general manager of BYD's public business division at the delivery ceremony.

"The delivery of BYD Shenzhen represents a crucial step in BYD's globalization strategy. It is more than just a transport ship, but serves as a 'maritime bridge' connecting Chinese innovation with the global market, enabling users around the world to share in the benefits of Chinese technology," said Wang.

China's automobile exports exceeded 6.4 million units in 2024, maintaining the top global position for a second consecutive year, according to the General Administration of Customs of China.

In response to growing demand for vehicle transport capacity, Chinese automakers such as BYD, Chery, and SAIC Motor have been building their own fleets in recent years.

In January 2023, Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited announced the confirmation of two dual-fuel car carrier orders for BYD. Chery later announced plans to establish its own fleet, while SAIC Motor's logistics arm, Anji Logistics, has ordered several large car carriers with a capacity of over 7,000 vehicles from Jiangnan Shipyard.

Data show that in the first quarter of 2025, BYD's car carriers transported more than 25,000 NEVs overseas. To date, BYD's NEVs have reached over 400 cities in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

In 2024, BYD's overseas sales reached 417,200 units. Among them, Brazil emerged as a standout market with 76,700 vehicles sold, achieving a remarkable year-on-year growth rate of 328 percent. The launch of BYD Shenzhen is expected to further enhance the company's presence and delivery capabilities overseas.

"For automakers, owning a fleet ensures stable export operations, reduces transportation costs, and guarantees timely delivery of products to overseas customers," said Xie Xiaowen, an expert with the China Communications and Transportation Association.