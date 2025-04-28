Chinese automakers accelerate global expansion with smarter, consumer-centric strategies

The accelerating global ambitions of Chinese automotive brands have taken center stage at the ongoing 21st Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition in Shanghai, as leading manufacturers unveiled targeted strategies to drive overseas growth.

The exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2025, attracted nearly 10,000 international visitors in its first two days alone, with Chinese cars featuring innovation, adaptability and consumer-centric designs drawing much attention.

Hisham Elsahn, general manager of Inter Emirates Motors and SAIC MG's UAE distributor, recalled his nearly decade-long participation in the event.

"In the early days, Chinese cars were unknown here, but now customers actively seek them out. My dealerships alone sell over 1,200 MG vehicles monthly," he said while showcasing the MG Cyberster sports car, which saw strong pre-orders in the Middle East.

His enthusiasm mirrored the broader momentum, with Chinese automakers increasingly tailoring vehicles for diverse markets.

Dai Lihong, Chery Auto vice president and general manager of the Jetour brand, outlined the roadmap for the "SOUEAST" brand, which includes prioritizing left-hand-drive markets with fuel and plug-in hybrid models through 2025, balanced offerings of right-hand-drive by 2027, and promoting electrified vehicles in the EU after 2028.

Nio founder William Li revealed plans to enter 25 countries and regions this year, including 16 markets for its Firefly sub-brand, shifting from direct sales to local partnerships for infrastructure.

"This year marks our global debut," said Liu Tao, co-CEO of IM Motors (Zhiji Auto), noting unexpected demand following the brand's launch in Thailand. He added that the company now has its sights set on Australia, the Middle East, and, eventually, Europe's premium EV market.

SAIC Maxus, which aims to expand into 100 countries by the end of 2024, reported a 9 percent growth in exports in the first quarter, reaching 25,000 units. "Our custom-built pickups adapt to regional needs...enhanced suspension for Latin America's terrain, upgraded cooling for the Middle East," explained Zhao Aimin, CEO of SAIC commercial vehicle international and vice president of SAIC Maxus.

He projected that annual overseas sales would exceed 100,000 units, with light commercial vehicle exports expected to double to 200,000 units by 2027.

SAIC Group president Jia Jianxu emphasized the importance of "glocalization," announcing plans to launch 17 new global models and pursue localized production plans, including partnerships in ASEAN countries and the development of an African hub.

This strategic agility aligns with Bosch's commitment to support Chinese brands abroad. "We've aided European automakers in China; now we'll enable Chinese automakers globally," said Stefan Hartung, chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH.

Backed by surging EV exports — up 43.9 percent year on year to 441,000 units in Q1 — China's automotive sector is shifting gears from domestic dominance to global resonance.

With tailored designs and cross-border alliances, "Made in China" cars are accelerating beyond borders.