Cars that ooze extravagance have faded from public spectacle at this year's Auto Shanghai

The global auto market is changing, and the evidence is obvious in exhibition halls where high-technology electric cars and affordable vehicles edge out super luxury brands.

From Rolls-Royce and Ferrari to Lamborghini and Aston Martin, the super luxury car brands that have been guaranteed attention-getters at past years of the biennial Shanghai auto show are remarkably thin on the floors this year. Two years ago, they occupied a complete hall at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in the city. This week they are mostly ghosts. Surprising? Not really. Their absence or low-key presence at such a premier industry event may underscore a big shift in global market dynamics as the spotlight turns squarely to electric cars and vehicles for the more budget-minded. Interviews with representatives from super luxury brands are difficult if not impossible because there were so few of them around and those who are here are taciturn. It's been a tough time for foreign car sales in the China market as domestic rivals with advanced technologies emerge dominant. Only a handful of upmarket carmakers, such as Bentley, Mercedes Benz and Porsche, are represented at this year's Auto Shanghai.

Wang Yanlin / SHINE

Alexander Pollich, president and chief executive officer of Porsche China, said Porsche still views China as a strategic market and a long-term commitment, but he did not comment on a reportedly 40 percent drop in deliveries in the first quarter. He did praise Chinese car manufacturers, calling them "innovative and spearheading the transformation to electro-mobility." The German automaker has a booth adjacent to one promoting Huawei's AITO, an electric SUV built under a partnership with China's Seres Automobile Co. One wonders if Porsche will even be here in the next show. "China has become a 'testing ground' for the global car industry," said Guan Mingyu, a senior partner at McKinsey & Co who covers the car business. "Under such fast-changing circumstances, Chinese consumers have turned enthusiastic about new technologies and new models, and they have the power to reshape the car industry now." According to a McKinsey report, foreign car brands have retained an unwavering status in the category of super luxury cars among Chinese consumers, but that is not being converted into a sales premium. "The good reputation accumulated in the era of gas-powered vehicles is not easily carried over into the era of intelligent electric cars," it said. At the same time, Chinese people have grown as budget conscious as consumers in Western countries. Although buyers of super luxury cars may be concerned about looks and performance over price, those with less disposable income look for value.

Wang Yanlin / SHINE